    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement

    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement

    CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Fébus, Land Component Commander, speaks with Soldiers of the 219th Quartermaster Detachment during Annual Training operations.

    He praised their dedication and highlighted the importance of their mission in water purification and sustainment operations, emphasizing their critical role in supporting both combat and humanitarian efforts.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9170739
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-GH656-1005
    Resolution: 6049x3941
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

