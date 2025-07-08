Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement

Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Fébus, Land Component Commander, speaks with Soldiers of the 219th Quartermaster Detachment during Annual Training operations.
He praised their dedication and highlighted the importance of their mission in water purification and sustainment operations, emphasizing their critical role in supporting both combat and humanitarian efforts.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 10:11
|Photo ID:
|9170739
|VIRIN:
|250626-Z-GH656-1005
|Resolution:
|6049x3941
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
