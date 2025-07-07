Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Routine Maintenance

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250707-N-EG735-1370, NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Seleca Springle, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts maintenance on a padeye in the hangar bay, July 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 9170356
    VIRIN: 250707-N-EG735-1370
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Routine Maintenance
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Routine Maintenance
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Routine Maintenance
    Kearsarge Sailor Conducts Maintenance
    Kearsarge Sailor Hoists Flag
    Kearsarge Sailor Conducts Maintenance
    Kearsarge Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hangar Bay
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Aviation Boatswain Mate
    Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download