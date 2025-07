Kearsarge Sailor Conducts Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250707-N-MR072-1014 NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2025) Hull Technician 3rd Class Douglas King, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), drills holes into a watertight door, July 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)