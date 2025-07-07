250707-N-MR072-1111 NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2025) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jaden Hodges, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts maintenance on a padeye, July 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 07:20
|Photo ID:
|9170359
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-MR072-1111
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.