    Kearsarge Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 6 of 7]

    Kearsarge Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250707-N-MR072-1111 NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2025) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jaden Hodges, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts maintenance on a padeye, July 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 9170359
    VIRIN: 250707-N-MR072-1111
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

