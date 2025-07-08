USS Kearsarge Conducts Routine Maintenance

250707-N-EG735-1222, NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Douglas King, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts maintenance on a watertight door, July 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)
