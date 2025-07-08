BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250606-N-TF068-1002 BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) - The German navy Elbe-class replenishment ship FGS Mosel (A 512) rests at anchor with the Lithuanian navy Vidar-class command and support ship LNS Jotvingis (N42) on its starboard side and the Polish navy Gardno-class mine countermeasures vessels ORP Naklo (640) and ORP Mamry (643) on its port side in support of mine countermeasures (MCM) operations as part of MCM Group (MCMGRU) 6/Commander Task Group 1104.20 during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. MCMGRU 6 provides U.S. 6th Fleet with command and control capabilities for all MCM operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility, focusing on mine warfare readiness, strategic competition, and NATO Alliance cooperation. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic Sea region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)