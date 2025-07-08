Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations

    BALTIC SEA

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250606-N-TF068-1002 BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) - The German navy Elbe-class replenishment ship FGS Mosel (A 512) rests at anchor with the Lithuanian navy Vidar-class command and support ship LNS Jotvingis (N42) on its starboard side and the Polish navy Gardno-class mine countermeasures vessels ORP Naklo (640) and ORP Mamry (643) on its port side in support of mine countermeasures (MCM) operations as part of MCM Group (MCMGRU) 6/Commander Task Group 1104.20 during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. MCMGRU 6 provides U.S. 6th Fleet with command and control capabilities for all MCM operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility, focusing on mine warfare readiness, strategic competition, and NATO Alliance cooperation. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic Sea region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 05:33
    Photo ID: 9170224
    VIRIN: 250606-N-TF068-1002
    Resolution: 2400x1349
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations
    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations
    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations
    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations
    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations
    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations
    BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO-Led Mine Countermeasures Task Group Makes Significant Strides in BALTOPS 25, Enhancing Baltic Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCM
    BALTOPS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download