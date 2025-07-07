BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250605-N-TF068-1001 BALTIC SEA (June 5, 2025) - Civilian sailors assist in the launch of the U.S. REMUS 600 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) onboard the Stollergrund-class German navy multi-purpose ship FGS Stollergrund (Y863) in support of mine countermeasures (MCM) operations as part of MCM Group (MCMGRU) 6/Commander Task Group 1104.20 during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. MCMGRU 6 provides U.S. 6th Fleet with command and control capabilities for all MCM operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Areas of Responsibility, focusing on mine warfare readiness, strategic competition, and NATO Alliance cooperation. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic Sea region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)