BALTOPS 25 - Mine Countermeasures Operations

250606-N-TF068-1004 SKIVE, Denmark (June 6, 2025) - Members of Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 6/Commander Task Group 1104.20 gather for a group photo in front of their tactical operations center in Skive, Denmark. MCMGRU 6 provides U.S. Sixth Fleet with command and control capabilities for all MCM operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Areas of Responsibility, focusing on Mine Warfare readiness, strategic competition, and NATO Alliance cooperation. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic Sea Region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)