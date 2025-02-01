Sea Breeze 2025-2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mine Countermeasure

PORTLAND PORT, United Kingdom – An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8, prepares an explosive charge for detonation during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Stephanie Butler)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 05:56
|Photo ID:
|9170205
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-YD083-1025
|Resolution:
|3157x4735
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND PORT, DORSET, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
