PORTLAND PORT, United Kingdom (July 3, 2025) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians from the British Royal Navy prepare an explosive charge for detonation during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Stephanie Butler)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 05:56
|Photo ID:
|9170202
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-YD083-1008
|Resolution:
|4718x3145
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND PORT, DORSET, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea Breeze 2025-2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mine Countermeasure [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.