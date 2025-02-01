Sea Breeze 2025-2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mine Countermeasure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORTLAND PORT, United Kingdom (July 3, 2025) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians from the British Royal Navy prepare an explosive charge for detonation during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Stephanie Butler)