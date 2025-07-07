Royal Thai Navy Rear Adm. Anurak Promngam, commander, Frigate Squadron 2, Royal Thai Fleet, delivers a speech during a U.S. Navy-hosted Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 banquet in Pattaya, Thailand, July 8, 2025. The 31st iteration of CARAT is a multinational exercise designed to enhance the ability of the U.S. and partner navies to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9170197
|VIRIN:
|250708-M-FO238-2245
|Resolution:
|7123x5504
|Size:
|24.05 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Hosts a CARAT Thailand 2025 Banquet [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.