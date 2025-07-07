U.S. Navy Hosts a CARAT Thailand 2025 Banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, greets guests during a U.S. Navy-hosted Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 banquet in Pattaya, Thailand, July 8, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise designed to enhance the ability of the U.S. and partner navies to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st iteration of CARAT highlights the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Thailand. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)