    U.S. Navy Hosts a CARAT Thailand 2025 Banquet [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Hosts a CARAT Thailand 2025 Banquet

    THAILAND

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, delivers a speech during a U.S. Navy-hosted Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 banquet in Pattaya, Thailand, July 8, 2025. The 31st iteration of CARAT is a multinational exercise designed to enhance the ability of the U.S. and partner navies to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

