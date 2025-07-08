Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Santa Barbara CO Leads Tour for Royal Thai Navy During CARAT 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Santa Barbara CO Leads Tour for Royal Thai Navy During CARAT 2025

    THAILAND

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adam Ochs, commanding officer of the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), is presented with a gift by members of the Royal Thai Navy during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 7, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

