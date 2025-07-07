USS Santa Barbara CO Leads Tour for Royal Thai Navy During CARAT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) and sailors from the Royal Thai Navy pose for a group photo during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand. CARAT enhances U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)