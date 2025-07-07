USS Santa Barbara CO Leads Tour for Royal Thai Navy During CARAT 2025

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adam Ochs, commanding officer of the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), conducts a tour for members of the Royal Thai Navy during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 7, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 04:07
|Photo ID:
|9170187
|VIRIN:
|250707-M-FO238-1032
|Resolution:
|6731x5201
|Size:
|16.56 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
