CP25 Syndactyly Surgery Ecuador

MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3nd Class Yathziri Villafuerte, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), applies a fiberglass cast to an Ecuadorian child aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9169768
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-MQ781-1356
|Resolution:
|5478x3652
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
