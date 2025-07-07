CP25 Syndactyly Surgery Ecuador

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3nd Class Yathziri Villafuerte, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), applies a fiberglass cast to an Ecuadorian child’s arm aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)