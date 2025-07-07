CP25 Syndactyly Surgery Ecuador

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025) Lt. Bryan Eldreth, a surgery resident aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), performs a syndactyly hand surgery on an Ecuadorian child aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)