MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luis Velez and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Yathziri Villafuerte, both assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), apply a bandage to an Ecuadorian child’s arm after a syndactyly hand surgery aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9169764
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-MQ781-1286
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Syndactyly Surgery Ecuador [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.