    2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center [Image 10 of 10]

    2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen depart from a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the 59th Aviation Troop Command, at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025, as part of an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response training exercise. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise, hosted by the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management as well as personnel from the Army National Guard and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 15:34
    Photo ID: 9169186
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-WT236-2002
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.49 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Swamp Fox
    DOMOPS
    Fox EMBER
    Training
    Emergency Management
    Civil Engineer Squadron

