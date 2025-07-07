2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen depart from a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the 59th Aviation Troop Command, at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025, as part of an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response training exercise. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise, hosted by the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management as well as personnel from the Army National Guard and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)