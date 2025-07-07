Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force National Guard and Reserves Airmen from 12 units across several states converge for an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response deployment for training at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management as well as personnel from the Army and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 15:34
    Photo ID: 9169182
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-CK893-2012
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.14 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Fox EMBER 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexis Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fox EMBER Sharpens Airmen’s Combat and CBRN Skills in Joint Environment

    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Training
    FoxEmber

