Fox EMBER 2025

U.S. Air Force National Guard and Reserves Airmen from 12 units across several states converge for an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response deployment for training at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management as well as personnel from the Army and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)