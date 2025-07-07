2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeff Williams, an emergency management specialist with the 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, provides cover for his team during an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response training exercise at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise, hosted by the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management as well as personnel from the Army National Guard and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)