Fox EMBER 2025

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Matthew Yu and Josh Miller, assigned to 146 Airlift Wing and 123rd Airlift Wing, practice stretcher carrying during an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response deployment for training at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. Yu and Miller participated in Fox EMBER to home in on their skills for mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)