    Cyber Tatanka 2025 [Image 14 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cyber Tatanka 2025

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Cyber Tatanka is a unique two-week cyber exercise designed to assist military, public infrastructure and private industry cyber defense specialists in developing skills and response capabilities to identify and defeat intrusions into their information networks. The exercise took place in Kiewit Hall – a newly-opened five-story computer engineering facility in the center of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9168826
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-IZ368-1041
    Resolution: 2100x1573
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NEBRASKA, US
    Nebraska
    cyber
    Cyber Defense Operations
    National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard

