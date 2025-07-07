Cyber Tatanka 2025

Cyber Tatanka is a unique two-week cyber exercise designed to assist military, public infrastructure and private industry cyber defense specialists in developing skills and response capabilities to identify and defeat intrusions into their information networks. The exercise took place in Kiewit Hall – a newly-opened five-story computer engineering facility in the center of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9168826
|VIRIN:
|250612-Z-IZ368-1041
|Resolution:
|2100x1573
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
