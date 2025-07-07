Cyber Tatanka 2025

Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Garbers speaks with members of his team from the Lincoln-based 155th Communications Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard, as they attempt to identify and isolate a possible intrusion into their "network" during the second week of the Cyber Tatanka exercise held on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in Lincoln, Nebraska. The exercise enabled network defense specialists representing military, governmental and private organizations to refine their cyber defense skills in a realistic yet safe environment on the exercise's "cyber ranges." (Nebraska National Guard photo by Kevin Hynes)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9168817
|VIRIN:
|250610-Z-IZ368-1093
|Resolution:
|2100x1384
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
