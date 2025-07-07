Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Tatanka 2025 [Image 9 of 23]

    Cyber Tatanka 2025

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Garbers speaks with members of his team from the Lincoln-based 155th Communications Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard, as they attempt to identify and isolate a possible intrusion into their "network" during the second week of the Cyber Tatanka exercise held on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in Lincoln, Nebraska. The exercise enabled network defense specialists representing military, governmental and private organizations to refine their cyber defense skills in a realistic yet safe environment on the exercise's "cyber ranges." (Nebraska National Guard photo by Kevin Hynes)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 12:51
    VIRIN: 250610-Z-IZ368-1093
    Location: NEBRASKA, US
    This work, Cyber Tatanka 2025 [Image 23 of 23], by Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska
    cyber
    Cyber Defense Operations
    National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard

