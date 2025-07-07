Cyber Tatanka 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj Abdallah Rajabu (far left) and Capt. Athumani (far right) of the Tanzanian People's Defence Force work with members of the Nebraska Army National Guard's Cyber Protection Team to identify a potential intrusion into their computer network during the two-week Cyber Tatanka exercise held in June on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Garbers speaks with members of his team from the Lincoln-based 155th Communications Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard, as they attempt to identify and isolate a possible intrusion into their "network" during the second week of the Cyber Tatanka exercise held on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in Lincoln, Nebraska. The exercise enabled network defense specialists representing military, governmental and private organizations to refine their cyber defense skills in a realistic yet safe environment on the exercise's "cyber ranges." The exercise also included members of the armed forces from the Czech Republic, Chile and Tanzania through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Kevin Hynes)