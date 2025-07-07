Cyber Tatanka 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Ryan Goodwin, an IT specialist with the Lincoln-based 155th Communications Squadron, attempts to track an intruder's steps as Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Garbers looks on. Members of the Nebraska Air National Guard squadron were among more than 200 network defense specialists representing military, governmental and private organizations who participated in the Cyber Tatanka exercise that took place for two weeks in early June on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The exercise was designed to give an opportunity for the specialists to refine their cyber defense skills in a realistic yet safe environment on the exercise's "cyber ranges." (Nebraska National Guard photo by Kevin Hynes)