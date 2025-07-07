Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Tatanka 2025 [Image 18 of 23]

    Cyber Tatanka 2025

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Ryan Goodwin, an IT specialist with the Lincoln-based 155th Communications Squadron, attempts to track an intruder's steps as Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Garbers looks on. Members of the Nebraska Air National Guard squadron were among more than 200 network defense specialists representing military, governmental and private organizations who participated in the Cyber Tatanka exercise that took place for two weeks in early June on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The exercise was designed to give an opportunity for the specialists to refine their cyber defense skills in a realistic yet safe environment on the exercise's "cyber ranges." (Nebraska National Guard photo by Kevin Hynes)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 12:51
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-IZ368-1070
    Location: NEBRASKA, US
