C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment guides a Stryker into concealment during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. The Soldiers mounted a counter-unmanned aircraft system above the Stryker, which detects frequencies of nearby drones providing ground-force Soldiers with real-time location data on their end-user devices. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña/Released)