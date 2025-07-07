Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats [Image 5 of 5]

    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Kyle Richardson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment guides a Stryker into concealment during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. The Soldiers mounted a counter-unmanned aircraft system above the Stryker, which detects frequencies of nearby drones providing ground-force Soldiers with real-time location data on their end-user devices. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9168647
    VIRIN: 250620-O-RV513-3193
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 15.29 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
