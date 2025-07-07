C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment guides a Stryker into concealment during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. The Soldiers mounted a counter-unmanned aircraft system above the Stryker, which detects frequencies of nearby drones providing ground-force Soldiers with real-time location data on their end-user devices. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9168647
|VIRIN:
|250620-O-RV513-3193
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|15.29 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
