    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats [Image 2 of 5]

    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Kyle Richardson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    A technical expert with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Soldier Center, tested an unmanned aircraft system during a Field-Based Risk Reduction Test exercise for unmanned system tools and collaborators in Virginia. The event included technical experts from Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center and Army Research Laboratory. The test event allowed subject matter experts to test equipment in a near-real world environment, to gain necessary data on emerging technology which may benefit warfighters in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Richardson/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 11:08
    VIRIN: 240612-O-RV513-7662
    Location: US
    Army Research Laboratory
    Army Futures Command
    C5ISR Center
    Soldier Center
    DEVCOM
    U.S. Army

