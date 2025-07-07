Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats [Image 4 of 5]

    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Kyle Richardson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Service members and industry partners evaluated 15 emerging technologies during the final day of Cyber Quest at Fort Gordon, June 17, 2025. As a key Army Focused Warfighting Experiment, Cyber Quest provides a realistic, data-driven environment to test and refine cyber, electronic warfare, signal, and information advantage capabilities. The outcomes from CQ25 will help inform future Army requirements and accelerate technology development through persistent experimentation. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9168645
    VIRIN: 250617-O-RV513-5571
    Resolution: 5556x3704
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    electronic warfare
    Army Tech
    Army Innovation
    C5ISR Center
    Cyberq

