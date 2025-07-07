Service members and industry partners evaluated 15 emerging technologies during the final day of Cyber Quest at Fort Gordon, June 17, 2025. As a key Army Focused Warfighting Experiment, Cyber Quest provides a realistic, data-driven environment to test and refine cyber, electronic warfare, signal, and information advantage capabilities. The outcomes from CQ25 will help inform future Army requirements and accelerate technology development through persistent experimentation. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9168645
|VIRIN:
|250617-O-RV513-5571
|Resolution:
|5556x3704
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.