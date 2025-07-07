C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participated in a counter-unmanned aircraft system and electronic warfare effectiveness training led by technical instructor Denis Acosta during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. The C-UAS technology that the Soldiers trained on is designed to defend against UAS by creating a protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of EW and C-UAS, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw/Released)
