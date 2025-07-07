Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Kyle Richardson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participated in a counter-unmanned aircraft system and electronic warfare effectiveness training led by technical instructor Denis Acosta during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. The C-UAS technology that the Soldiers trained on is designed to defend against UAS by creating a protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of EW and C-UAS, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9168640
    VIRIN: 250506-O-RV513-9163
    Resolution: 6480x4272
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats
    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats
    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats
    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats
    C5ISR innovative solutions keep warfighters ahead of evolving threats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID
    EUCOM
    TiC
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download