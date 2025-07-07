Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leatherneck Square Dedication Ceremony for Charles DeCesari on Camp Schwab [Image 5 of 5]

    Leatherneck Square Dedication Ceremony for Charles DeCesari on Camp Schwab

    JAPAN

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines unveil a plaque in honor of Mr. Charles A. DeCasari during a dedication ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2025. The dedication ceremony is to recognize and honor DeCasari, a retired U.S. Marine serving from 1984-2009 and then serving as the camp director for Camp Schwab from 2016-2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 03:18
    Dedication Ceremony
    4th Regiment
    3dMardiv
    Marines
    USMC
    Honor

