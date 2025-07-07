Leatherneck Square Dedication Ceremony for Charles DeCesari on Camp Schwab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Ryan Shannon, the executive officer of 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, shares a personal story about working with Mr. Charles DeCasari during a dedication ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2025. The dedication ceremony is to recognize and honor DeCasari, a retired U.S. Marine serving from 1984-2009 and then serving as the camp director for Camp Schwab from 2016-2024. Shannon is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)