Leatherneck Square Dedication Ceremony for Charles DeCesari on Camp Schwab

Family members of Mr. Charles DeCasari attend a dedication ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2025. The dedication ceremony is to recognize and honor DeCasari, a retired U.S. Marine serving from 1984-2009 and then serving as the camp director for Camp Schwab from 2016-2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)
