Leatherneck Square Dedication Ceremony for Charles DeCesari on Camp Schwab

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard S. Barclay, the commanding officer of 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks before unveiling a plaque in honor of Mr. Charles A. DeCasari during a dedication ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2025. The dedication ceremony is to recognize and honor DeCasari, a retired U.S. Marine serving from 1984-2009 and then serving as the camp director for Camp Schwab from 2016-2024. Barclay is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9168093
|VIRIN:
|250702-M-KJ552-1014
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
