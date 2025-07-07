USAFA Combat Survival Training 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets participate in Combat Survival Training (CST) on July 7, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,000 Academy cadets are learning to lead in intense war-fighting environments, taught by cadet cadre and supervised by SERE specialists during June and July 2025, receiving training on medical care, food preparation, aircraft signaling, and navigation. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)