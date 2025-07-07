USAFA 10th Medical Group Optometry 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Captain Harsin of the 10th Medical Group demonstrates an eye exam at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on June 24, 2025. The 10th Medical group supports the health and readiness of cadets and active-duty personnel through comprehensive care and services. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)