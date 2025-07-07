U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Staff Sargeant Baldwin of the 10th Medical Group demonstrates receiving an eye exam at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on June 24, 2025. The 10th Medical group supports the health and readiness of cadets and active-duty personnel through comprehensive care and services. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9167508
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-HI801-1028
|Resolution:
|4218x2807
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA 10th Medical Group Optometry 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.