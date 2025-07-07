USAFA 10th Medical Group Optometry 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A patient selects a glasses frame at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on June 24, 2025. The 10th Medical group supports the health and readiness of cadets and active-duty personnel through comprehensive care and services. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)