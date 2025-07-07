AEF on parade in Vladivostok. These forces were put under the command of Maj. Gen. Graves and were supposed to link up with a force of Entente powers from Archangel. The Siberian expedition shown here was nested with a much larger Japanese contingent.
The Army in the Interwar: Training a Professional Army in a Turbulent Era
