    The Army in the Interwar: Training a Professional Army in a Turbulent Era [Image 5 of 5]

    The Army in the Interwar: Training a Professional Army in a Turbulent Era

    07.07.2025

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    AEF on parade in Vladivostok. These forces were put under the command of Maj. Gen. Graves and were supposed to link up with a force of Entente powers from Archangel. The Siberian expedition shown here was nested with a much larger Japanese contingent.

