Mechanized and mounted cavalry units participated in the maneuvers. This shows off one of the few tanks deployed during the training exercises.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9167427
|VIRIN:
|250707-A-A4479-9004
|Resolution:
|2000x577
|Size:
|262.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
The Army in the Interwar: Training a Professional Army in a Turbulent Era
