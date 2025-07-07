A Quartermaster Supply Unit during the Louisiana Maneuvers. These maneuvers were designed to replicate real command and control scenarios for the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9167426
|VIRIN:
|250707-A-A4479-9003
|Resolution:
|743x530
|Size:
|238.14 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army in the Interwar: Training a Professional Army in a Turbulent Era [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Army in the Interwar: Training a Professional Army in a Turbulent Era
No keywords found.