    LRC Benelux local national employee first dual certified safety officer for Belgium, U.S. [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Benelux local national employee first dual certified safety officer for Belgium, U.S.

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    07.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Bernard Jaye is the safety officer for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said safety is a team effort. “I work very closely with the 405th AFSB Safety Office, the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office and our five unit safety officers across the LRC – one unit safety officer at each location in the Benelux,” Jaye said. (Photo by Ringo Wilson)

