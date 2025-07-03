LRC Benelux local national employee first dual certified safety officer for Belgium, U.S.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bernard Jaye is the safety officer for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said safety is a team effort. “I work very closely with the 405th AFSB Safety Office, the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office and our five unit safety officers across the LRC – one unit safety officer at each location in the Benelux,” Jaye said. (Photo by Ringo Wilson)