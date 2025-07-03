LRC Benelux local national employee first dual certified safety officer for Belgium, U.S.

Courtesy Photo | Bernard Jaye, the safety officer for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bernard Jaye, the safety officer for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has been working for the Army for about 43 years. Jaye is the first Belgium local national employee with the Army to complete all required safety certification training to become dual certified in Belgium and with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Army operations at every level are inherently dangerous – not only in combat but also during day-to-day missions in the field or at garrison. Whether that’s operating a forklift, delivering supplies or repairing heavy machinery – safety is always important. The team at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux understands this and has one of the most qualified safety experts on the continent in their formation to ensure everyone stays safe.



Bernard Jaye is the safety officer at LRC Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He recently completed a rigorous training program that took him five years to finish and become dual safety certified in his home country of Belgium and the U.S. In fact, Jaye is the first local national employee to be safety certification qualified in Belgium (Level II) and with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



These certifications require substantial effort and dedication to obtain, and he is the first local national employee to achieve this dual recognition, stated Diana Ioane, the director of LRC Benelux, in an email correspondence.



Jaye became the LRC Benelux safety officer when the position was created about 6.5 years ago. He said receiving his dual safety certification was challenging, but creating an effective safety program at LRC Benelux as its first safety officer was equally demanding.



“Nothing existed before I took the job. I had to create and build the program from the ground up,” Jaye said. “The safety program here categorizes LRC Benelux job positions by risk level. We have low risk job positions such as office workers and clerks. We have moderate or medium risk job positions such as warehouse workers, material handlers, forklift operators and drivers. And we have high risk job positions in the maintenance division where they work with chemicals, heavy equipment, machinery and large vehicles.



“Also, LRC Benelux has a paint booth. I’m going to say this is probably one of our riskiest areas,” said Jaye, who has been working for the Army for about 43 years – first in transportation as a school bus monitor, then as a material control center manager for more than 15 years, and now for the past six years as an LRC safety officer.



“Safety is a team effort. I work very closely with the 405th AFSB Safety Office, the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office and our five unit safety officers across the LRC – one unit safety officer at each location in the Benelux,” he said.



“We need to protect our employees and avoid accidents. Life is very important, and we don’t want anyone to get hurt unnecessarily. To do this, I really try to stress prevention. I also provide risk and accident analysis and safety training, and I conduct safety inspections,” said Jaye, who added that LRC Benelux and USAG Benelux are obligated to follow both U.S. and Belgium regulations when it comes to safety and accident prevention.



“I like to come to work every day because I’m proud to work for the U.S. Army,” he said “The collaboration I have been a part of all these years has been so great – learning so many different things from so many different people – people of different backgrounds, different nationalities, and different ways of thinking and doing business. It’s been a real privilege to work for the U.S. Army. To be a part of such a big mission protecting Europe – it’s wonderful.”



LRC Benelux is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Benelux.



LRC Benelux reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.