    LRC Benelux local national employee first dual certified safety officer for Belgium, U.S. [Image 1 of 2]

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    07.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Bernard Jaye, the safety officer for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is presented with his Belgian Safety Certification Qualification Level II certificate from Diana Ioane, the director of LRC Benelux, at her office June 30, 2025. (Photo by Ringo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE
    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    SafetyFirst
    LogisticsReadinessCenter
    target_news_europe
    ArmySafetyProgram

