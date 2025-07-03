Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet [Image 13 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Caton gives remarks during a battalion field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2025. The field meet was executed to increase physical fitness, unit morale and esprit de corps. Caton, a native of Maine, is the commanding officer of 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 9166611
    VIRIN: 250630-M-AO923-1376
    Resolution: 5042x3361
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet
    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12th LAAB, 12th MLR, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, USMC, Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download