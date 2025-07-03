12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Caton gives remarks during a battalion field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2025. The field meet was executed to increase physical fitness, unit morale and esprit de corps. Caton, a native of Maine, is the commanding officer of 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
