12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Millette prepares to compete in a tug-of-war match during a battalion field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2025. The field meet was executed to increase physical fitness, unit morale and esprit de corps. Millette, a native of New York, is a transmissions systems operator with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)