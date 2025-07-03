12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Dominic Dellapelle climbs over an obstacle during a battalion field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2025. The field meet was executed to increase physical fitness, unit morale and esprit de corps. Dellapelle, a native of Pennsylvania, is a air command and control officer with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)